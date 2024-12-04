Japan’s JR East Fares Hike Likely from 2026; Starting Fare for Tokyo’s Yamanote Line to Cost ¥60, Up ¥10
17:59 JST, December 4, 2024
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) intends to raise fares as early as spring 2026, it has been learned.
The starting fare for Tokyo’s Yamanote Line will be raised by ¥10, bringing it up to ¥160 from ¥150. JR East is expected to file an application with the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ministry soon.
In March 2023, JR East raised fares by ¥10 on major lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area to cover the cost of improving station accessibility.
