Japan’s JR East Fares Hike Likely from 2026; Starting Fare for Tokyo’s Yamanote Line to Cost ¥60, Up ¥10

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) intends to raise fares as early as spring 2026, it has been learned.

The starting fare for Tokyo’s Yamanote Line will be raised by ¥10, bringing it up to ¥160 from ¥150. JR East is expected to file an application with the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ministry soon.

In March 2023, JR East raised fares by ¥10 on major lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area to cover the cost of improving station accessibility.