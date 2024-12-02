Bear Captured After Spending 2 Days in Northern Japan Supermarket; Male Employee Victim Sustained Minor Injuries
15:35 JST, December 2, 2024
AKITA — A bear was captured in a box trap on Monday morning after attacking an employee at a supermarket in Akita and remaining there for two days. The box in which the bear was trapped was removed from the Itoku Tsuchizaki Minato store after the animal was killed.
According to Akita Rinko Police Station, the trap’s sensor was activated at about 4 a.m. on Monday. Shortly after 8 a.m., police officers with shields entered the supermarket and visually confirmed the bear, measuring about 1-meter-long and believed to be an adult, was trapped in the box.
On Saturday morning, the bear entered the store and attacked a male employee who suffered minor injuries, including to the head. The city government had initially set up box traps near the entrance on the same day, but later moved them as the bear was found in the backroom.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Fire Breaks Out after Explosion Heard in Susukino Building, Sapporo; Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1）
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System