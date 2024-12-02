Sapporo White Illumination Event Underway; 5 Locations in City Lit Up to Create Winter Wonderland
12:35 JST, December 2, 2024
SAPPORO — The Sapporo White Illumination, a winter illumination event, is being held at five locations in central Sapporo.
The illuminated displays, which resemble such flowers as lilacs and lilies of the valley, shine brightly with LED bulbs every night, delighting the eyes of spectators.
The event, organized annually by the Sapporo city government and other groups, will take place at Odori Park through Dec. 25. It will continue through Feb. 11 at Sapporo Station Ekimaedori avenue and through March 14 at the three other venues.
The German Christmas Market in Sapporo is also being held at Odori Park through Dec. 25. Visitors can enjoy stalls selling sausages, hot wine, Christmas ornaments and more.
“It makes me feel that winter has finally come,” said a 28-year-old woman who was visiting the city from Erimo, Hokkaido.
