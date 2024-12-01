Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Car Involved in Collision During Visit to Tottori

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s car, left, and security guard’s vehicle in Tottori on Sunday

The car carrying Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had contact with a security guard vehicle in front of his car during his visit to Tottori on Sunday morning, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Neither Ishihara nor anyone else was injured.

The prime minister visited his hometown in Tottori Prefecture on Saturday for the first time since taking office. He had visited his family’s grave in Yazu, Tottori Prefecture on the same day, and was on his way to Tottori Airport to return to Tokyo.