Ceramic Artist Given Funds To Restore Quake-Hit Kiln;Suzuyaki Maker Vows To Foster Young Craftspeople
16:13 JST, November 29, 2024
SUZU, Ishikawa — Craftsman Takashi Shinohara, who makes traditional pottery called suzuyaki, received a donation of $25,000 (about ¥3.9 million) from a nonprofit organization to restore his studio, which was struck by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.
Shinohara, 64, returned this month to Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, where his studio is located, after spending time at shelters in Nonoichi in the prefecture. Shinohara hopes to make use of the donation to rebuild his wood-fired kilns by next summer, and intends to share the kilns with young craftspeople.
Steve Beimel, cofounder of JapanCraft21, a Kyoto-based nonprofit organization that works to revitalize traditional Japanese crafts, visited Shinohara’s studio, called Yugegama, in Suzu and presented the artisan with a certificate representing the $25,000 donation. “I will be glad if you tell young craftspeople how to build kilns and techniques to fire kilns. Let’s hang on together,” Beimel said.
“Thank you very much. Restoring suzuyaki will lead to restoring Suzu,” said Shinohara. “It is my role and the source of my power to pass on [suzuyaki] to the next generation.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Fire Breaks Out after Explosion Heard in Susukino Building, Sapporo; Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1）
-
Social Media Used to Cloak ‘Dark Part-Time Work’ in Japan; 41% of High School Students Have Seen Such Job Postings
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System