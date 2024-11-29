Cloud Sea Captivates Viewers to Mountain in Japan’s Yamagata Prefecture; Phenomenon Peaks Between Mid-October, November
13:40 JST, November 29, 2024
A sea of clouds delighted early morning visitors to Nanyo Sky Park on Mt. Jubuichi in Nanyo, Yamagata Prefecture, on Tuesday morning.
The cloud sea could be seen spread out beyond the autumn colors of the park, which is often used as a launching point for hang gliders and paragliders. The phenomenon usually appears between mid-October and November when there is a big difference in temperature between the daytime and nighttime.
Snow-capped mountains could be seen peeking through the sea of clouds at various places. “I’ve come here several times, but I’ve never seen [a cloud sea] this beautiful. It’s amazing,” said a 53-year-old visitor from the town of Iide in the prefecture.
“The cloud sea has appeared many times this year,” said an official of the town’s tourist association. “It looks flat before sunrise, but as the sun rises it starts to move like sea waves. Please enjoy viewing it while it’s still dark.”
The roads to the mountain will not be cleared of snow, so this will likely be the last chance to see the phenomenon before the snow season begins.
