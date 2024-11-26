Akihiro Seita Receives Yomiuri Prize for Health Care Work; Has Devoted Over 30 Years to Helping People in Middle East, Especially Palestinian Refugees
21:00 JST, November 26, 2024
Dr. Akihiro Seita, who has worked for more than 30 years to provide health care for people mainly in the Middle East, especially Palestinian refugees, received the 31st Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize and a ¥5 million award at a ceremony at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Seita, 63, has served as the director of health at the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) since 2010, managing health care projects for about 5.9 million refugees.
During his speech at the ceremony, he said UNRWA faces the difficult task of needing to satisfy not only the refugees, but also the countries that receive the refugees and donor countries that support the organization.
“If the refugees are more satisfied, the countries receiving them and UNRWA staff will be satisfied and donor countries will approve, and if we can produce good results, we might receive [more] funding.” Therefore, Seita thinks that it is important to proceed with the work considering the refugees as “the boss.”
He expressed his gratitude for the prize, saying, “I accept this prize and money on behalf of my colleagues.” Seita said he will donate the award money to UNRWA.
Before he started his work at the UNRWA, Seita spent 15 years at the World Health Organization working on measures against infectious diseases in 22 countries and regions such as Somalia and Afghanistan.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Typhoon Usagi Likely to Approach Okinawa on Sunday
-
Social Media Used to Cloak ‘Dark Part-Time Work’ in Japan; 41% of High School Students Have Seen Such Job Postings
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Japanese Sneakers Making their Presence Known with Innovative Designs; Drawing on Retro Inspiration for New Styles