‘Fruity, Easy to Drink’ Beaujolais Nouveau Goes on Sale; Wine Enthusiasts Enjoy Iconic French Drink at Event in Tokyo
16:51 JST, November 21, 2024
About 60 Beaujolais Nouveau enthusiasts are seen toasting with wine handed to them at an event held in Aeon Shinonome in Koto Ward, Tokyo. This year’s Beaujolais Nouveau went on sale Thursday. “It is fruity and easy to drink,” said a 31-year-old participant. This year’s Beaujolais Nouveau is characterized by a variety of flavors, from light and pleasant to firmly astringent. According to Suntory Holdings Ltd., the import volume is expected to be as much as last year, when demand for eating out recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
