Japanese Actors Masaki Okada, Mitsuki Takahata To Wed; Pair Appeared as Husband and Wife in Drama “1122 Iifuufu”
12:10 JST, November 19, 2024
Actors Masaki Okada and Mitsuki Takahata are getting married, their management agencies announced Tuesday.
The two first appeared together in the TV drama “1122 Iifuufu,” first broadcast this June, in which they played a married couple.
“We have been like best friends, but from now on we will be a married couple,” the two actors wrote in a comment on a social media. “We will work even harder to give the best performances we can, while supporting and encouraging each other, so we hope you will continue offering us your kind support.”
