Over 100 Canadian Artists to Perform at 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo; Indigenous Artists Set to be Among Performers at Canada Pavilion

Left: Mary Ancheta, a composer and artist who will perform at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, plays the keyboard at the Canadian Embassy in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Nov. 6.

Right: Laurie Peters, commissioner general for Canada Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, speaks during a presentation at the Canadian Embassy in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Nov. 6.

More than 100 Canadian artists, including Indigenous singers, are set to perform at the Canada Pavilion and various Expo event venues during the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, the Canada Pavilion has announced.

“One of the hallmarks of Canada’s success and popularity at Expos has been our real robust cultural programming that allows us to share the creativity and diversity of talent on the global stage,” said Laurie Peters, commissioner general for Canada Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, during a presentation at the Canadian Embassy in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Nov. 6. “Canada’s creativity will flow once again at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.”

Musicians, dancers and other artists are set to perform at the Expo, which is scheduled to be held from April 13 to Oct. 13, 2025.

“Most of the artists performing from Canada will be new to Japan. They are our future artists,” said Heather Gibson, executive producer of the National Arts Centre, which worked with the Canada Pavilion to choose the artists.

The selection of the artists echoes the Expo’s theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

First Nations people, among other Indigenous artists, are set to perform, showcasing the diversity of Canada. One of Indigenous artists set to perform is Jeremy Dutcher, who sings in his Indigenous language as well as in English.

During the presentation on the day, attendees were able to watch performances by Mary Ancheta, a composer and artist who will perform at the Expo, and other artists.

With its theme of “Regeneration,” the Canada Pavilion’s design was inspired by the thawing of frozen waterways at the beginning of spring. The envisaged exterior of the pavilion evokes a natural phenomenon seen in Canada called an ice jam — which occurs when a thawing river breaks apart and pushes together surface ice, creating formations. The interior will express the country’s warmth, openness and optimism.

Visitors will be able to experience the country’s diversity while embracing the country’s seasons at the pavilion, which will be located in the Empowering Lives zone.

The pavilion is scheduled to be completely assembled and ready for the Expo by March 2025.

“We are on track to deliver an inspired pavilion and inspiring visitor experience,” Peters said.