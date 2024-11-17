JR Keihin-Tohoku Line Services Partly Suspended in Tokyo; No Services Between Kamata, Shinagawa Stations Until 4:30 p.m. Sunday
12:23 JST, November 17, 2024
JR Keihin-Tohoku line services have been suspended between Kamata and Shinagawa stations in Tokyo on Sunday since the first train, and will continue to be suspended until around 4:30 p.m., according to East Japan Railway Co. (JR East).
The number of trains on the other sections of the line are reduced by about 20%-40%.
The suspension is due to work being done on the platform at JR Oimachi Station. The platform will be widened by up to 70 centimeters to accommodate the expected increase in the number of passengers using the station, as the area is being redevelopment.
The redevelopment project is being carried out in cooperation with the Shinagawa Ward Office.
