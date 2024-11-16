Typhoon Usagi Expected to Turn into Tropical Cyclone; Okinawa May Have Heavy Rain

The Japan News / The Japan Meteorological Agency



Typhoon Usagi is expected to turn into a tropical cyclone on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said the typhoon, also referred to as Typhoon No. 25, was south of Taiwan as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

Its central pressure was 1,000 hectopascals, and its maximum instantaneous wind speed was 25 meters per second, or 90 kph.

The typhoon was moving north at a speed of 10 kph.

Due to moist air around the typhoon, it may rain heavily in Okinawa Prefecture, according to the Japan Weather Association.