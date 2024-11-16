Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Usagi Expected to Turn into Tropical Cyclone; Okinawa May Have Heavy Rain

The Japan News / The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Japan News

12:35 JST, November 16, 2024

Typhoon Usagi is expected to turn into a tropical cyclone on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said the typhoon, also referred to as Typhoon No. 25, was south of Taiwan as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

Its central pressure was 1,000 hectopascals, and its maximum instantaneous wind speed was 25 meters per second, or 90 kph.

The typhoon was moving north at a speed of 10 kph.

Due to moist air around the typhoon, it may rain heavily in Okinawa Prefecture, according to the Japan Weather Association.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING