‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ Plastic Models’ Prices to Be Raised for 1st Time Ever Due to Increase Cost of Raw Materials, Logistics

© SOTSU・SUNRISE （Courtesy of BANDAI SPIRITS）

A Gundam plastic model of “HGUC 1/144 RX-78-2 Gundam”

The prices of merchandise for popular anime “Mobile Suit Gundam,” including Gundam plastic models, will be progressively increased from April 2025, major toymaker Bandai Spirits Co. said on Wednesday.

The price rise is due to increased costs of raw materials and logistics.

It will be the first ever price hike for the Gundam plastic models since they started being sold in 1980.

Bandai Spirits will raise the prices of 71 kinds of plastic models, including Gundam models, by 2.9% to 42.9% from April to June next year. The company is planning to raise the prices of some other products, too, from July onward.

The price of the Gundam plastic model of “HGUC 1/144 RX-78-2 Gundam,” released in 2015, will be raised from ¥1,100 to ¥1,320.