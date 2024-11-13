Peanut Drying at Peak Production in Chiba Prefecture; Peanut Firm Masuda Uses 700 Tatami-mat-size Nets to Sun-dry Nuts
15:12 JST, November 13, 2024
Workers spread peanuts out on about 700 tatami-mat-size nets for drying during peak production season in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday.
The employees work for Masuda Co., a peanut processing and sales firm. Although sun-drying is more labor-intensive than machine-drying, the technique supposedly enhances the sweetness and taste of the nuts.
“The harvest was delayed as we have had much rain this year, but we were able to make tasty peanuts,” said Masuda Chairman Shigeru Masuda.
