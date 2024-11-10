‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Naoki Hyakuta reacts after one of his Conservative Party of Japan candidates was projected to win a seat in the general election on Oct. 27.

Women “would have their uteruses removed when they turn over 30,” Naoki Hyakuta, leader of the Conservative Party of Japan, said in a stream on his YouTube channel on Friday.

On the channel, he also said that he would make it law for “women who are single after 25 years old not to be allowed to marry.”

The remarks came as he discussed the measures to tackle Japan’s declining birthrate, saying he was “hypothetically speaking of science fiction as a novelist.”

Later, Hyakuta posted an apology on his X account. “I cannot deny that the expressions were too harsh,” he said. “I apologize for those who were offended.”

The Conservative Party of Japan gained three seats at the House of Representatives in the general election held in October. The party has met the criteria to be recognized as a political party under the relevant law.