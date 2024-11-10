Singer Ryuichi Kawamura Performs at Underground Maglev Line Construction Site; Sagamihara Linear Festa Held at Station of the Delayed Linear Chuo Shinkansen

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An underground construction site of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen maglev line is opened to the public at an event in Sagamihara on Saturday.

SAGAMIHARA — An event was held at the construction site of a station in Sagamihara for the Linear Chuo Shinkansen maglev line on Saturday.

Since the maglev line’s launch has been delayed considerably from its planned 2027 start, the Kanagawa prefectural government, Central Japan Railway Co., which is building the line, and others organized the first event of this kind to utilize the construction site space. Tentatively named Kanagawa Prefecture Station, it served as the base for the entertainment.

A projection mapping display is exhibited in a tunnel of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen maglev line, which is under construction, in Sagamihara on Saturday.

At the event, called Sagamihara Linear Festa, singer Ryuichi Kawamura performed on a stage set up in the 30-meter-deep underground space lined with steel pillars. Inside a 16-meter-high and 18-meter-wide tunnel, a projection mapping display was exhibited, featuring the maglev train running.

“I didn’t realize they have dug so deep,” said a 44-year-old female part-time employee in the city, who was among about 3,000 visitors on Saturday. “I feel like I’m entering another world.”

The event is being held through Sunday.