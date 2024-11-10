Tokyo Rated Most Desirable City by U.K. Magazine Wanderlust
11:20 JST, November 10, 2024
LONDON (Jiji Press) — Tokyo topped British travel magazine Wanderlust’s 2024 list of the most desirable cities outside Europe.
The Japanese capital rose from third place in 2023.
Announcing this year’s Reader Travel Awards ranking, based on votes by readers, on Wednesday, Wanderlust said that Tokyo is “a city of rare depth, where ancient temples sit alongside futuristic skyscrapers, and world-class dining lies next to hidden ramen shops.”
Citing the Azabudai Hills skyscraper complex, which opened last year in the Azabudai district in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, the magazine said, “This is a city that doesn’t stand still.”
Singapore came second in the 2024 ranking, followed by Rio de Janeiro.
Wanderlust also said that Australia topped the 2024 list of the most desirable countries outside Europe. Canada ranked second and Japan third.
