Japan Agency Monitors Possible Tsunami Following Eruption in Indonesia; Large Eruption Observed at Mt. Lewotobi

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Japan News

12:11 JST, November 9, 2024

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday that a volcano erupted on an Indonesian island in Saturday morning and that it could trigger tsunami that reaches Japan.

The agency said that a large eruption was observed at Mt. Lewotobi on the island of Flores at about 5:47 a.m. on Saturday.

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, the agency said that no significant tidal changes had been detected at observation points in Japan or overseas.

The agency said that it is monitoring whether any potential tsunami will reach Japan.

