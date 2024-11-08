Yomiuri Shimbun Wins Prize for Reports on Abandoned Organ Transplants; MEJA Praises Reporters for Impact
13:59 JST, November 8, 2024
A series of articles by a Yomiuri Shimbun team on the problems faced by hospitals that led to organ transplant operations being abandoned has won the annual Grand Prize of the Medical Journalists Association of Japan (MEJA).
The specified nonprofit organization announced the winner of the grand prize – which celebrates outstanding reporting in the medical field – for fiscal 2024 on Thursday.
The Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Jan. 1 that three university hospitals had declined more than 60 organs donated for transplantation in 2023 due to staff shortages and inadequacies in the hospitals’ systems, among other reasons.
The three hospitals, including the University of Tokyo Hospital, all have abundant experience performing transplants using organs donated by brain-dead patients.
After the initial report, the Yomiuri Shimbun team conducted a series of interviews both in Japan and abroad with government officials, academics and front-line medical workers, as well as patients awaiting transplants and their families. Their reports conveyed the reality of the urgent situation in the transplant system.
The government is reviewing the transplant system, having launched an investigation regarding the issue.
“The reports had a great impact on society,” the MEJA said. “The medical and science departments worked together with foreign correspondents to delve into this issue from multiple angles. The integrated approach and the methods of corroboration used can only be performed by a newspaper.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Typhoon Kong-rey Expected to Turn into Tropical Storm after Possible Pass Over Taiwan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- China Struggles to Develop Passenger Jet to Rival Boeing, Airbus; Russian Cooperation Falls
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority