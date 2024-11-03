Shurijo Castle Restoration Festival Brings Ryukyu History to Life in Naha; Work Continues to Rebuild Burned-Down Structures

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Ryukyu Dynasty Picture Scroll Procession advances down Kokusai-dori street in Naha on Saturday.

The Shurijo Castle Restoration Festival, dedicated to the efforts to reconstruct the castle, began on Saturday in Naha.

On Kokusai-dori street, located in the city center, the Ryukyu Dynasty Picture Scroll Procession showcasing the splendor of the ancient kingdom was held, drawing numerous tourists who could experience the rich history of Ryukyu.

The festival runs through Monday.Shurijo Castle was devastated in a fire in October 2019, which completely destroyed seven structures, including the main hall.

During the procession, many spectators along the roadside took photos and videos as people dressed as the Ryukyu king and queen, adorned in striking, red-themed attire, passed by.

Also on Saturday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on the northern side of Shurijo Castle Park for the reconstruction of Nakagusuku Udun palace, the residence of the crown prince of the Ryukyu Kingdom that was destroyed 79 years ago during the Battle of Okinawa. The exterior will be re-created based on excavation findings and photographs taken by the U.S. military, and it will be developed as an experiential learning facility to promote the preservation of history and culture. The completion of the reconstruction is expected in the autumn of the year after next, coinciding with the main hall’s completion.