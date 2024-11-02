JMA Issues Info About Record-breaking Deluge Over Short Period in Shizuoka, Kanagawa Prefectures

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued information about a record-breaking deluge over a short period in Shizuoka and Kanagawa prefectures on Saturday evening.

According to the agency, the rainfall total in the hour leading up to 6:50 p.m. Saturday was 114 millimeters in the town of Kannami, Shizuoka Prefecture, about 110 millimeters in the city of Atami in the prefecture and about 100 millimeters in Odawara City and the town of Yugawara in Kanagawa Prefecture. The total rainfall in the hour leading up to 7 p.m. was about 100 millimeters in the town of Manazuru, Kanagawa Prefecture.