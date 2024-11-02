Shuri Castle Restoration Work Can Be Viewed Through 3D Virtual Tour on Special Website

Image taken from the specially-established website

The main hall of Shuri Castle, which is currently being restored, can be seen from various angles through a 3D tour on a special website.

Shimizu Corp., the main contractor for the restoration of Shuri Castle in Naha, has begun offering people a peek into the restoration work through a 3D virtual tour, five years after the castle was destroyed by a fire.

The virtual tour of the restoration site is available on the websites of the company and Shurijo Castle Park.

The 3D tour was created using photographs taken with 360-degree cameras from about 100 locations within the prefabricated construction site. Visitors can move around in the virtual space and view the castle’s main hall, which is under restoration, from various angles.

This initiative is part of “showcased reconstruction,” a project that the Tokyo-based company has undertaken with the central government and other entities. Currently, the restoration work completed as of mid-September can be viewed virtually. The company intends to release updates every two to three months.

“We hope that visitors view the construction work, including behind-the-scenes details, and become aware of the restoration’s progress,” an official of the company said.

The main hall of Shuri Castle was destroyed by a fire on Oct. 31, 2019. Shimizu and local contractors have been conducting the restoration work, which is scheduled to be completed in autumn 2026.