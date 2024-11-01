Ex-Radio Host Satoshi Sugita to Discuss Charm of Basic English Words; Free Seminar Accessible for Online on Friday

Photo by Hisashi Urashima

Satoshi Sugita

Satoshi Sugita, a former presenter on NHK’s business English educational radio program, will give a lecture at the free online Yomiuri Biz Forum in Tokyo seminar on Friday. The visiting professor at Showa Women’s University will focus on basic English words, illustrating their profound meanings and surprisingly convenient usages.

Sugita’s latest book is “Gendai Eigo Kisogo Jiten” (“The Dictionary of Modern Basic English Words”) — published this year by Shueisha International Inc. — in which he listed only words comprised of 1-4 letters. At the webinar, he will introduce various expressions made up of such succinct English words, including ones he was not able to cover in the book. The outline of the seminar is as follows:

Title: Kisogo wo manabo / Yasashii eitango no fukai imi wo shiro (Let’s study basic words and find the deep meaning of simple English)

***

Lecturer: Satoshi Sugita

Interviewer: Michinobu Yanagisawa, Japan News Managing Editor

Date: Friday, Nov. 8

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

Participation: Free

Registration: https://20241108sugita.peatix.com/

Application deadline: Tuesday, Nov. 5

How to participate: An email will be sent to each participant by Thursday, Nov. 7, explaining how to access the seminar.

Organizer: Yomiuri Research Organization