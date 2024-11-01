Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Kong-rey to Become Extratropical Cyclone Soon but to Bring Heavy Rain to Western Japan

The Japan News

The Japan News

10:31 JST, November 1, 2024

Typhoon Kong-rey, or Typhoon No. 21, was north of the Taiwan Strait as of 9 a.m. Friday, moving north at 25 kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Its central pressure is 994 hectopascals, with the maximum wind speed near its center marking 30 meters per second (108 kph).

The typhoon will turn into an extratropical cyclone by 9 p.m. Friday.

Due to this cyclone and a weather front, heavy rain is expected to fall in western Japan on Friday and Saturday, and the agency is urging people to be vigilant.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING