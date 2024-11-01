Typhoon Kong-rey to Become Extratropical Cyclone Soon but to Bring Heavy Rain to Western Japan
10:31 JST, November 1, 2024
Typhoon Kong-rey, or Typhoon No. 21, was north of the Taiwan Strait as of 9 a.m. Friday, moving north at 25 kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Its central pressure is 994 hectopascals, with the maximum wind speed near its center marking 30 meters per second (108 kph).
The typhoon will turn into an extratropical cyclone by 9 p.m. Friday.
Due to this cyclone and a weather front, heavy rain is expected to fall in western Japan on Friday and Saturday, and the agency is urging people to be vigilant.
