Tsutanuma Pond Autumn Leaves Hit Viewing Peak; National Park in Japan’s Aomori Prefecture Resplendent in Morning Light

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Crimson autumn leaves in the morning sunshine are reflected on the water at Tsutanuma Pond in Towada-Hachimantai National Park in Towada, Aomori Prefecture.

The pond at the foot of Minami-Hakkoda mountains is about one kilometer in circumference and is surrounded by beautiful autumnal colors on beech and other trees.

The reflection of the leaves in the pond is especially popular among tourists.

The Towada Oirase Tourism Organization said now is the best time to come, and reservations are needed to approach the pond during early morning hours until Thursday.