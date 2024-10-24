Kyoto Welcomes Start of Philosophy Forum on Values in AI Era; Inaugural Conference Set to be Held in Sept. 2025

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kyoto International Conference Center in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto

Major business figures and world-renowned philosophers will be invited to the inaugural Kyoto Conference set to be held in autumn 2025 by the Kyoto Institute of Philosophy (KIP).

KIP plans to hold regular international conferences to develop philosophy in the age of artificial intelligence, with the inauguration of the intellectual forum welcomed by people in Kyoto. The institute was established in July 2023 by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) in collaboration with Yasuo Deguchi, a professor of philosophy at Kyoto University.

“The advent of new technology brings about innovation but also can have a negative impact on society,” said Jun Sawada, KIP co-chair and NTT executive chairman, about rapidly evolving AI technology. “We think it is necessary to have a long-term perspective that allows diverse values to coexist and for companies in the information industry to take action.”

“Technological development has made society more convenient, but many values are being lost along the way,” Deguchi, who is also KIP co-chair, said. He said the Kyoto Conference was expected to deepen discussions under the theme of “multilayered society of values.”

The two-day conference will start on Sept. 23, 2025, at the Kyoto International Conference Center in Sakyo Ward and feature a lecture by German philosopher Markus Gabriel, as well as panel discussions. A wide range of people will be invited from political, cultural and religious circles, with a total of 1,000 participants expected.

The launch of the intellectual forum was well-received at its preparatory meeting held at Kiyomizudera temple in July. Kyoto Gov. Takatoshi Nishiwaki, Kyoto Mayor Koji Matsui, Kyoto University President Nagahiro Minato and Kiyomizudera Director Seigen Mori were in attendance.

“It is significant that the conference will be held here [in Kyoto],” Nishiwaki said. “We want to convey to the world Japanese people’s way of thinking and way of life.”

Following Tuesday’s announcement of the conference’s launch, Mori, who is set to participate, said: “The concept that ‘society functions thanks to others’ may become a guideline for the world in the future. I hope that [the event] will be an opportunity for people to reaffirm this concept through the language of philosophy.”