Shibuya Station Hachiko Statue to be Blocked by Screens for Halloween Period; Ward Officials Hope to Reduce Chaos of Celebrations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

People gather around the Hachiko statue in front of Tokyo’s Shibuya Station in December last year.

The iconic Hachiko dog statue at Tokyo’s Shibuya Station will be surrounded by barriers during the Halloween period as part of efforts to reduce the chaos caused by celebrations during that time. Similar measures were taken for last year’s Halloween.

The Shibuya Ward office announced Thursday that the Hachiko statue will be out of sight from 6 a.m. on Oct. 30 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 1. During this period, a steel frame will be set up around the statue, which will be hidden with screens. Shibuya plans to also beef up the presence of security guards around the area.

It also announced it will install temporary fences around the plaza where the statue is located from 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 to prevent people from lingering there. If the area becomes thronged with people, traffic restrictions such as establishing one-way streets may be implemented, it said.

“During this period, visitors will not be able to see the Hachiko statue, so we ask them to cooperate by choosing a different date to come here,” a ward official said.