Bus Carrying Japanese Tourists Overturns in Turkey





Istanbul (Jiji Press)—A bus carrying 20 Japanese tourists and a guide overturned on a major road in Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey, on Thursday.

Passengers underwent medical examinations, and two of them are receiving treatment, according to local authorities.

None of the passengers were in life-threatening condition, the Japanese Embassy in Turkey said.

The cause of the accident and other details are unknown. The bus was heading from Izmir in western Turkey to Cappadocia in central Turkey, according to the authorities.