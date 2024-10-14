Israel Ambassador Criticizes Hidankyo Cochair Remarks Comparing Gaza with Post-war Japan; ‘Outrageous and Baseless’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen

JERUSALEM — The Israeli ambassador to Japan criticized remarks comparing the Palestinian territory of Gaza to post-war Japan made by the cochair of Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations. The group won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, 82, mentioned the situation in Gaza at a press conference on Friday, saying: “Children are held as they bleed so much. It reminds me of Japan 80 years ago.”

“I congratulate Nihon Hidankyo on winning the Nobel Peace Prize, recognizing their work for peace and justice,” Israeli Ambassador Gilad Cohen posted on social media platform X on Saturday. “However, co-chair Toshiyuki Mimaki’s comparison of Gaza to Japan after WWII is outrageous and baseless,” he wrote.