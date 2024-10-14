Fireworks Illuminate Night Sky in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Pref.; Organizers Aim to Revitalize City Hit by Earthquake
12:43 JST, October 14, 2024
RIKUZENTAKATA, Iwate — Viewers were treated to a display of about 15,000 fireworks during the Sanriku Fireworks Competition in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, on Sunday.
Local volunteers started the competition three years ago to revitalize the city, which was devastated by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
Over 15,000 visitors flocked to the venue this year, a record-high number, according to the organizer. Seven manufacturers from across Japan launched their fireworks.
“The fireworks are becoming an autumn tradition,” said a 57-year-old office worker, who lives in the city. “I am glad to see the city bustling.”
