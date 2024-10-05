Male Giraffe in Japan’s Aichi Will be Sent to Indonesian Zoo for Breeding; Farewell Event Planned in October
15:57 JST, October 5, 2024
NAGOYA — A one-year-old male giraffe, born at a zoo in Aichi Prefecture, will soon be sent to a zoo in Indonesia for breeding.
The giraffe named Kiryu has been raised at Toyohashi Zoo and Botanical Park, also known as Non Hoi Park, in Toyohashi in the prefecture.
A farewell event will be held at the park on Oct. 13 before he departs for Batu Secrete Zoo in Indonesia on Oct. 31.
There are currently two female giraffes in the Indonesian zoo, and the move is being made with plans for breeding.
Kiryu was born on Aug. 6, 2023, the third child of his father Uryu and mother Yurara. Kiryu has grown up healthy and is now about 3 meters tall. He is no longer on display at the zoo. After the move, the zoo will still have one male and two female giraffes.
The zoo’s veterinarian said, “I hope he will be loved overseas and be able to spend his days with his new friends in good health.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
Boy Stabbed Near Japanese School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Tension Builds in Japanese Community (Update 1)
-
Typhoon Pulasan to Approach Japan’s Nansei Islands after Wednesday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul