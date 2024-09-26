Tokyo Game Show 2024 Gets Off to Roaring Start
18:01 JST, September 26, 2024
CHIBA (Jiji Press) — The annual Tokyo Game Show kicked off in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Thursday with a record high of some 980 exhibitors showcasing new video game consoles and game titles.
Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. is showing off the PS5 Pro, an advanced version of its PlayStation 5 console that features higher-resolution images, for the first time in the world.
Square Enix Co. has set a booth where visitors can play a remake edition of its Dragon Quest 3 title.
Capcom Co. is exhibiting the latest work of its Monster Hunter series.
The show is open on Thursday and Friday for people in the game industry and on the weekend to the general public at the Makuhari Messe convention center. Organizers expect it to attract about 250,000 visitors.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
-
Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
-
All Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Canceled Between Tokyo, Shin-Osaka Due to Heavy Rains Caused by Typhoon Shanshan
-
Typhoon Shanshan Brings Record Rainfall Even as Storm Weakens; 4 Killed, 2 Missing (Update 1)
-
Boy Stabbed Near Japanese School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Tension Builds in Japanese Community (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japanese Companies Increasing Efforts to Hire Foreign Students; Firms, Local Governments Help Them Acquire Skills to Find Jobs in Japan
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)