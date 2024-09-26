Tokyo Game Show 2024 Gets Off to Roaring Start

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Game enthusiasts gather at Tokyo Game Show 2024 at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba on Thursday.

CHIBA (Jiji Press) — The annual Tokyo Game Show kicked off in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Thursday with a record high of some 980 exhibitors showcasing new video game consoles and game titles.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. is showing off the PS5 Pro, an advanced version of its PlayStation 5 console that features higher-resolution images, for the first time in the world.

Square Enix Co. has set a booth where visitors can play a remake edition of its Dragon Quest 3 title.

Capcom Co. is exhibiting the latest work of its Monster Hunter series.

The show is open on Thursday and Friday for people in the game industry and on the weekend to the general public at the Makuhari Messe convention center. Organizers expect it to attract about 250,000 visitors.