Record Torrential Rain in Quake-struck Noto Peninsula Region; 1 Dead and Several Missing as Downpour Causes Floods in Temporary Housing, Landslides
12:11 JST, September 22, 2024
Torrential rain hit Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, the same region hit by the strong January earthquake, leaving at least one dead and several people missing.
A road under reconstruction from the quake was flooded with water as well as temporary housing in 8 locations.
A man in his 70s was killed under a collapsed house hit by a landslide in Suzu. At least several people are missing in Wajima, Suzu and Noto in the Prefecture.
Flooded houses were reported in the whole north-east Noto Peninsula region. Temporary housings at 8 locations were flooded above floor level. The rain damaged a Wajima hospital’s sewage systems, leaving it unable to function.
Shiroyone Senmaida, known for its scenic hillside of tiered rice paddies, in Wajima, also suffered damaged, causing part of the paddies to collapse.
