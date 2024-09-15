As Typhoon Bebinca Approaches, Amami Region Calls for Elderly Evacuation; Maximum Instantaneous Wind Speeds Exceeding 72kph

The Japan News

With Typhoon Bebinca, also known as Typhoon No. 13, approaching, the Amami region in Kagoshima Prefecture experienced strong winds intermittently on Saturday. The prefecture’s Kikai Island and Amami City registered maximum instantaneous wind speeds exceeding 72 kph.

The Kagoshima District Meteorological Observatory warned against storms, tidal waves and landslides.

According to the prefectural government, an evacuation advisory was issued, with particular attention to elderly residents, to approximately 81,000 people in 45,000 households in eight municipalities. Amami city government set up 18 evacuation centers. Flights to and from the islands were canceled as the terminal building of Amami Airport was closed.