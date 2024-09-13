Home>Society>General News

Osaka Expo ‘Jellyfish Pavilion’ Lights Up in Test; Colorful Changing Images ‘Express The Pulse Of Life’

The Playground of Life: Jellyfish Pavilion is seen with its roof illuminated in various colors at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo site on Yumeshima Island in Osaka Bay on Thursday evening.

14:18 JST, September 13, 2024

OSAKA — A lighting test was conducted at one of the signature pavilions for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on the Yumeshima reclaimed island in Osaka Bay on Thursday evening.

The pavilion — Playground of Life: Jellyfish Pavilion — has a white membrane roof about 35 meters in diameter. Musician Sachiko Nakajima is the producer for the pavilion.

At about 6:30 p.m., the roof was lit with computer-controlled illuminations in various colors, such as red, blue and purple, which shone brightly and made it look as if a rainbow of jellyfish were floating in the darkness.

During the Expo period, the illumination may change when a visitor touches a musical instrument inside the pavilion.

“Through this pavilion, I’d like to express the pulse of life,” Nakajima said.

