Osaka Expo ‘Jellyfish Pavilion’ Lights Up in Test; Colorful Changing Images ‘Express The Pulse Of Life’
14:18 JST, September 13, 2024
OSAKA — A lighting test was conducted at one of the signature pavilions for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on the Yumeshima reclaimed island in Osaka Bay on Thursday evening.
The pavilion — Playground of Life: Jellyfish Pavilion — has a white membrane roof about 35 meters in diameter. Musician Sachiko Nakajima is the producer for the pavilion.
At about 6:30 p.m., the roof was lit with computer-controlled illuminations in various colors, such as red, blue and purple, which shone brightly and made it look as if a rainbow of jellyfish were floating in the darkness.
During the Expo period, the illumination may change when a visitor touches a musical instrument inside the pavilion.
“Through this pavilion, I’d like to express the pulse of life,” Nakajima said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
-
Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26