Fukushima Produce, Japanese Scallops Food Events Kick Off in U.S., U.K.; Produce Available at New York Festival, Harrods and More

Courtesy of TEPCO

A sales event for Fukushima-grown peaches held on Saturday at Harrods department store in London

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. is holding various food events in the U.S. and U.K. through October to promote Fukushima Prefecture produce and Japanese scallops.

They ran a similar event in London and Bangkok around this time last year following the release of treated water in 2023 from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. However, this year’s events have greatly expanded in scale.

All four events in the U.S. are taking place for the first time. Three of them have already successively started from late August.

Uwajimaya supermarkets in Seattle and other locations are selling Fukushima-grown rice during the event. Also in Seattle, Sankaku Onigiri Cafe & Bar, an onigiri rice ball specialty store, is using Fukushima-grown Tenno-tsubu rice to make their signature dish.

In California and other states, 11 Mitsuwa Marketplace stores are selling Japanese scallops.

Uwajimaya will sell the Fukushima-grown rice until Tuesday, and the rice balls and scallops will be sold until Sept. 15th.

Also in the U.S., a food booth serving scallop skewers and fried scallops will be open at JAPAN Fes New York on Sept. 14 and 15.

In the U.K., events will be held at five locations in London, with four events opening for the first time.

Fukushima-grown peaches will be sold at Japanese grocery store T.K. Trading (Sept. 21-22, Oct. 5-6); Drink Japan (Oct. 4-5); and Japan Festival 2024 (Oct. 6). Shine Muscat grapes and pears from Fukushima will also be available at Japan Festival. Luxury department store Harrods, which sold Fukushima-grown peaches on Saturday, will offer Shine Muscat grapes on Oct. 5.

Mugen, a restaurant in London, will set up a stall at its storefront from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 so people can sample Hokkaido scallops. The food stall will also sell dishes from its menu made with the scallops.

“We would like to continue to convey the appeal and tastiness of Fukushima Prefecture’s produce to the world,” said a TEPCO official.