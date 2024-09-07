Japanese Mother-Daughter Lighting Designers Exhibit Work in Paris; Installation Features Washi Paper Depicting Images of Space
13:52 JST, September 7, 2024
Illuminated Japanese washi paper with images depicting space hang from the ceiling at Maison&Objet, one of the world’s largest international design trade fairs, in the suburbs of Paris.
The installation, created by mother-daughter lighting designers Motoko Ishii and Akari-Lisa Ishii, was lit up using LEDs and featured Echizen washi, which has long been used in Fukui Prefecture. The designers have been exhibiting their works at the biannual event since 2013. The trade fair is scheduled to run through Monday.
