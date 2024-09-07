Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku Shinkansen Lines Temporarily Suspended due to Accident at Kita-Toda Station in Saitama (UPDATE1)
11:36 JST, September 7, 2024
The Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines were temporarily suspended due to an accident that occurred at Kita-Toda Station in Saitama Prefecture on the JR Saikyo Line at around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday. The shinkansen lines resumed their operations at around 11:50 a.m.
The Tohoku Shinkansen was suspended between Tokyo and Sendai stations. The Joetsu Shinkansen suspended between Tokyo and Niigata stations, while the Hokuriku Shinkansen was suspended between Tokyo and Nagano stations.
