Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku Shinkansen Lines Temporarily Suspended due to Accident at Kita-Toda Station in Saitama (UPDATE1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An East Japan Railway logo

The Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines were temporarily suspended due to an accident that occurred at Kita-Toda Station in Saitama Prefecture on the JR Saikyo Line at around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday. The shinkansen lines resumed their operations at around 11:50 a.m.

The Tohoku Shinkansen was suspended between Tokyo and Sendai stations. The Joetsu Shinkansen suspended between Tokyo and Niigata stations, while the Hokuriku Shinkansen was suspended between Tokyo and Nagano stations.