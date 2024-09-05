Japanese Intelligence Agent Detained in Belarus: State TV (Update 1)

REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/file photo

Belarusian national flag

Tokyo (Jiji Press) — A Japanese intelligence agent has been detained in Belarus, Belarusian state television reported Wednesday.

Introducing part of a documentary video set to air on Thursday, the state TV said that the detained Japanese agent was allegedly involved in intelligence gathering on Belarus’ cooperation with China’s Belt and Road infrastructure project and the situation along Belarus’ border with Ukraine.

Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said Thursday that a Japanese man in his 50s was detained by Belarusian authorities in early July for alleged domestic law violation.

The man has been confirmed to be healthy through a meeting with a Japanese government official. It remains to be seen whether the man is the reported intelligence agent, the officials said.

Facing the camera in the Belarusian state TV video, an Asian man who identified himself as “Nakanishi Masatoshi” said in Russian that his activities may be posing danger to Belarus.

The video also showed a scene in which Belarusian authorities seem to be watching the man taking pictures of military facilities and others before his reported detention.

In Belarus in 2022, a man with a Japanese mother was sentenced to 16 years in prison for participating in protests over the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Among recent cases, a German man was detained in Belarus and sentenced to death in late June on terrorism and other charges, but returned home on Aug. 1 in a prisoner exchange after being granted amnesty. The man had also appeared in a state TV documentary that aired in late July.