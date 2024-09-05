Japanese Intelligence Agent Detained in Belarus: State TV (Update 1)
11:07 JST, September 5, 2024 (updated at 12:20 JST)
Tokyo (Jiji Press) — A Japanese intelligence agent has been detained in Belarus, Belarusian state television reported Wednesday.
Introducing part of a documentary video set to air on Thursday, the state TV said that the detained Japanese agent was allegedly involved in intelligence gathering on Belarus’ cooperation with China’s Belt and Road infrastructure project and the situation along Belarus’ border with Ukraine.
Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said Thursday that a Japanese man in his 50s was detained by Belarusian authorities in early July for alleged domestic law violation.
The man has been confirmed to be healthy through a meeting with a Japanese government official. It remains to be seen whether the man is the reported intelligence agent, the officials said.
Facing the camera in the Belarusian state TV video, an Asian man who identified himself as “Nakanishi Masatoshi” said in Russian that his activities may be posing danger to Belarus.
The video also showed a scene in which Belarusian authorities seem to be watching the man taking pictures of military facilities and others before his reported detention.
In Belarus in 2022, a man with a Japanese mother was sentenced to 16 years in prison for participating in protests over the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Among recent cases, a German man was detained in Belarus and sentenced to death in late June on terrorism and other charges, but returned home on Aug. 1 in a prisoner exchange after being granted amnesty. The man had also appeared in a state TV documentary that aired in late July.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level