Japan’s National Highway 16 in Ichihara, Chiba Pref., Collapses; Possibly Caused by Heavy Rains

The Yomiuri Shimbun

National Route 16 in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, collapsed over four lanes on Wednesday.

Four lanes of road on National Route 16 in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, were found to have collapsed Wednesday morning. The road was closed as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rain fell in the area on Tuesday, and the Chiba National Highway Office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is investigating the cause of the road collapse, including the effects of the rain.