Heatstroke Insurance Sales Surge Amid Summer Heat; Tokyo Insurance Companies Enthusiastic About Stable Demand

An insurance agency in Tokyo calling on people to prepare for the risk of heatstroke

More people are insuring themselves against the risk of heatstroke amid this year’s heat wave, with the increase coming on the back of growing demand for travel, sports and outdoor events. Insurance companies are focusing on establishing and expanding compensation plans.

Insurance subscriptions doubled

Marble Co., an insurance agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo, has reported a large uptick in sales of “Minreku,” a recreation insurance policy that also covers heatstroke. The insurance, offered by Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., is an accident policy for groups with optional coverage for heatstroke. Subscriptions from the beginning of the year to the end of July nearly doubled from the same period of the previous year.

A Marble’s sales representative said: “Since June, before the end of the rainy season, we had seen a sharp increase in applications anticipating the summer heat wave. Awareness of the insurance is rising alongside an increase in understanding of how dangerous heatstroke is.”

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, about 43,000 people were transported to hospitals for heatstroke in July, about 6,600 more than the same month last year and the second highest level since the survey began in 2008. About 60 people were killed.