2 Women Rescued from Mudslide-Hit House in Aichi Pref. City; 3 Still Unaccounted for

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rescuers stand near a house hit by a mudslide in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

GAMAGORI, Aichi — Two women in their 40s were rescued on Wednesday hours apart from a house hit by a mudslide in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Five family members, including the two women, were inside the house when the mudslide occurred. The family members’ ages range from their 30s to 70s.

One of the women sustained a minor injury.

Details are unclear about the other woman’s condition, but she is reportedly conscious and has not suffered life-threatening injuries.