Japan’s Doctor Yellow Shinkansen Test Train Races Past Sea of Sunflowers; Train Fans Snap Pictures as it Races by in Gifu Pref.
16:22 JST, August 20, 2024
A Doctor Yellow shinkansen test train races past a sea of sunflowers in full bloom in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, on Monday, creating a scene of various shades of yellow. Train fans took photos of “the doctor” running past the 3.2-hectare field filled with about 140,000 sunflowers.
Doctor Yellow runs about once every 10 days, but Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) plans to stop running the train in January, and West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) intends to stop the train’s operation sometime in or after 2027.
