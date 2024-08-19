Home>Society>General News

Carriage House in Imperial Palace Caught Fire; No Serious Damage, Cause Under Investigation

17:47 JST, August 19, 2024

A fire broke out at the carriage house rest area in the Imperial Palace on Sunday night, the Imperial Household Agency revealed on Monday. There were no injuries and no damage to the horses and carriages.

According to the agency, the fire broke out just before 10 p.m. last night. After hearing a loud “bang,” an official rushed to the scene and found the room had caught on fire.

The fire was extinguished 1 hour and 40 minutes later. Tokyo Fire Department is currently investigating the cause.

