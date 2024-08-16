Temporary Shopping Mall Opens in Disaster-Hit City; 5 More Scheduled to Open Across Noto Peninsula
20:00 JST, August 16, 2024
NANAO, Ishikawa — A temporary shopping mall opened Friday in the central part of Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, which suffered major damage in the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. Local residents, who had been waiting for the reopening of familiar stores, were overjoyed.
The mall is expected to serve as the first step in bringing back the hustle and bustle of the city. “The Nanao municipal government is ready to support the shopping mall so that the positive effects extend to the entire city,” Nanao Mayor Yoshitaka Chatani said at a ceremony.
The 344-square-meter temporary shopping mall is made up of prefabricated buildings. Four shops affected by the earthquake, including a coffee shop, resumed business in the buildings. Rent is free for the first two years.
Fans and regular customers visited the coffee shop Friday. A coffee roaster and other equipment were brought from the old location which had been affected by the earthquake. This helped recreate a little of its original atmosphere.
“I’m glad I can finally eat my favorite pancake again,” said a 36-year-old company employee in the city.
At a hair salon that resumed business in the shopping mall, its owner set her 90-year-old mother’s hair. The hair salon had been in business for more than 40 years, but its building was damaged in the Jan. 1 earthquake.
Since the owner was not able to find a new place, she had received customers in the building with visible damage to the walls. “I’m really happy that I can work here with a sense of security. I will work hard without rushing too much,” she said.
According to the Ishikawa prefectural government, other temporary shopping malls will be constructed in five locations across Wajima, Suzu, Shika and Anamizu by early October.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)
-
As Typhoon Ampil Approaches Japan, Tokaido Shinkansen May Suspend Service on Friday, Saturday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake