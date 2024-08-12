Strong Earthquake in Japan’s Hyuganada Damaged More Than 50 Buildings
12:57 JST, August 12, 2024
More than 50 houses and businesses have been destroyed as of Sunday mainly in Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, following an earthquake that hit the Hyuganada Sea on Thursday evening, according to a survey by the prefectural government.
A seismic intensity on the lower side of 6 was logged in Nichinan on Thursday.
In addition to houses, a kindergarten building and other facilities were also damaged.
Residents and staff have been living and working amid continued warnings of further earthquakes.
At the Nichinan Obi Catholic kindergarten in Nichinan, cracks were found in the walls, and a ceiling had collapsed. An air conditioning pipe behind the ceiling was also broken.
The kindergarten’s management intends to resume classes on Tuesday at another facility that is less damaged.
Earthquake Information Scarce for Foreign Tourists; Govt Should Provide Information to Tourists, Expert Says
Japan Megathrust Earthquake Attention Sparks Emergency Preparations in Elderly Care Facilities, Hospitals
Strain on Tectonic Plates Under Japan’s Hyuganada Sea Causes Earthquakes; Has Resulted in More than Five M-7 Quakes Since 1931
Monitoring of Nankai Trough Heightened but No Abnormal Changes Observed; People Urged to Reexamine Disaster Preparedness
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)
-
Japan Asks Residents to Prep for Major Earthquakes in Nankai Trough Area; Expert Warns Against Panic Buying
-
Apparent U.S. Military Chopper Lands in Kanagawa Pref. Rice Field; No Injuries Reported
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact