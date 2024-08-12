Strong Earthquake in Japan’s Hyuganada Damaged More Than 50 Buildings

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The director of the Nichinan Obi Catholic kindergarten shows a damaged ceiling at the facility in Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, on Sunday.

More than 50 houses and businesses have been destroyed as of Sunday mainly in Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, following an earthquake that hit the Hyuganada Sea on Thursday evening, according to a survey by the prefectural government.

A seismic intensity on the lower side of 6 was logged in Nichinan on Thursday.

In addition to houses, a kindergarten building and other facilities were also damaged.

Residents and staff have been living and working amid continued warnings of further earthquakes.

At the Nichinan Obi Catholic kindergarten in Nichinan, cracks were found in the walls, and a ceiling had collapsed. An air conditioning pipe behind the ceiling was also broken.

The kindergarten’s management intends to resume classes on Tuesday at another facility that is less damaged.