Booking Cancellation, Beach Closure … Megaquake Advisory Hits Tourist Spots Ahead of Bon period; Disaster Kits in High Demand

Swimming was banned on Odotsu Beach in Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, following the issuance of the Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information advisory after Thursday’s powerful earthquake off Miyazaki Prefecture.

Tourist spots have been hit by unexpected cancellations of accommodation bookings and beach closures ahead of the peak summer holiday season following Thursday’s issuance of Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information with the keyword Megathrust Earthquake Attention.

The Japan Meteorological Agency for the first time issued the advisory, calling for caution against a possible Nankai Trough earthquake, following Thursday’s powerful earthquake off Miyazaki Prefecture.

The impact of the advisory is spreading nationwide, with many accommodation reservations being cancelled ahead of the mid-August Bon Festival period, when many people travel for sightseeing and to visit their hometowns.

Tour cancellations

In Kotohira, Kagawa Prefecture, a town known for Kotohira-gu shrine, also known as Kompira-san, Kotohira Hot Springs Kotosankaku inn has received cancellations for about 50 rooms booked for Aug. 10 to 17.

“It’s really unfortunate, as we were receiving a lot of bookings this year,” said the inn’s sales manager.

In Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, and Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, beaches were closed because of fears that tsunami could reach them quickly if an earthquake were to occur.

Travel agencies and transport companies have been urged to respond to the situation.

Club Tourism International Inc., an agency that organizes travel tours, decided to cancel overnight tours scheduled from Aug. 10 to 15, mainly in coastal areas from the Kanto to Kyushu regions, subject to the JMA advisory.

Japan Railway companies are offering people who have reserved or purchased tickets dated Aug. 8 or after to reschedule or refund their reservations for no extra charge.

Meanwhile in Kochi, the 71st Yosakoi Festival kicked off Friday. The city’s traditional summer event was held as planned with thorough safety measures, but four of the 188 teams scheduled to participate withdrew, according to organizers.

Purchasing limit

The day after the earthquake, home centers were crowded from the morning with customers looking for disaster kits and emergency food supplies.

At Kohnan Shoji Co.’s Fukushima Ohiraki outlet in Osaka, disaster kit bags containing portable toilets and daily necessities were in high demand, with employees busy restocking the display shelves.

“Mobile batteries are also among the goods selling well,” said a staff member. “We will do our best to provide customers with the items they need.”

However, some stores have begun running out of emergency supplies and other items.

Cainz Corp.’s store in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, has seen customer numbers double or triple since Thursday and has run out of bottled drinking water and cassette cylinders for portable gas burners among other products.

“I wanted to buy a bracing device to prevent my wardrobe from falling over, but they were out of stock,” said a 64-year-old man living in the city.

Ito-Yokado Co. on Friday decided to limit sales of 2-liter bottles of mineral water to 12 per family in some of its stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area and elsewhere.