Due to Megathrust Earthquake Attention Advisory, Japan’s Tokaido Shinkansen Line Operating at Reduced Speed; Delays of 10 Minutes or More Expected
12:00 JST, August 10, 2024
In response to the issuance of an advisory called Megathrust Earthquake Attention on Thursday, transportation in the country remains on alert on Saturday.
According to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), the Tokaido Shinkansen line reduced its maximum speed from 285 kph to 230 kph between Mishima Station in Shizuoka Prefecture and Mikawa-Anjo Station in Aichi Prefecture with expected delays of more than 10 minutes.
The number of trains running during the Bon vacation period is high and the delays may increase. JR Tokai is changing or refunding reservations without fees at passengers’ request.
