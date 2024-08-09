Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
20:06 JST, August 9, 2024 (updated at 20:20 JST)
A magnitude-5.3 earthquake rocked the Kanto region on Friday evening. The quake measured an intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in western Kanagawa Prefecture, including the city of Atsugi, at 7:57 p.m., according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.
The quake was also felt in Tokyo, with an intensity of up to 4. The epicenter was in western Kanagawa Prefecture. No tsunami warning was issued.
Due to Strong Earthquake, Shinkansen Bullet Train Suspends Operations between Tokyo’s Shinagawa, Shizuoka Stations (UPDATE1)
