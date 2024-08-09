Home>Society>General News

Quake-Related Searches on X Can Lead to Adult Spam in Japan; Nuisance Complicates Efforts to Find Vital Information After Nankai Trough Quake Info Issued

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File
The X logo is shown on a computer screen in Belgrade, Serbia, July 24, 2023.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:27 JST, August 9, 2024

Online searches in Japanese for “earthquake” or “extra information” on the X social media site, formerly Twitter, have generated spam images that redirect to adult-themed sites, making it difficult for users to reach correct information since the Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday issued Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information, or Megathrust Earthquake Attention, indicating the necessity for caution regarding a megaquake in the Nankai Trough area.

The Yomiuri Shimbun has confirmed that images urging preparation for quakes appear on X and that clicking on them redirects the user to adult-themed sites.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING